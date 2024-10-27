66.4 F
The Villages
Sunday, October 27, 2024
Parking Patrol snaps passenger in privileged parking position at Publix

By Staff Report
Comments

The passenger was obviously an accomplice in this Bad Parking case documented recently by the Parking Patrol at Publix at Spanish Plaines in The Villages.

A passenger waits for a golf cart driver at Publix at Spanish Plaines
A passenger waits for a golf cart driver at Publix at Spanish Plaines.

Share your Bad Parking photos at news@villages-news.com

