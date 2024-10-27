The Villages Hometown Band will perform in fall concert 

The Villages Hometown Band, under the direction of Hugh Wicks, will present its fall concert, Sounds of Celebration, at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4 at Savannah Center.

A piece by Leroy Anderson will get your feet tapping to “Syncopated Clock” and “Blue Tango.” A vocalist will join us for a beautiful version of “Embraceable You.” Some selections from “Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2”, as well as the orchestration of the movie

Ben-Hur, will be part of the evening. Of course, no band concert is complete without ending with a great march.

Tickets are $20 per person, and are available through The Villages Entertainment Box Office or through the band’s website https://bandsofthevillages.com/