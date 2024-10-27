83.9 F
The Villages
Sunday, October 27, 2024
The Villages Hometown Band will perform in fall concert 

By Staff Report
The Villages Hometown Band, under the direction of Hugh Wicks, will present its fall concert, Sounds of Celebration, at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4 at Savannah Center.

Hometown band 1
The Villages Hometown Band is under the direction of Hugh Wicks.

A piece by Leroy Anderson will get your feet tapping to “Syncopated Clock” and “Blue Tango.” A vocalist will join us for a beautiful version of “Embraceable You.” Some selections from “Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2”, as well as the orchestration of the movie
Ben-Hur, will be part of the evening. Of course, no band concert is complete without ending with a great march.

Tickets are $20 per person, and are available through The Villages Entertainment Box Office or through the band’s website https://bandsofthevillages.com/

