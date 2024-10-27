80.8 F
The Villages
Sunday, October 27, 2024
Thomas Livingston Hogan

Thomas Livingston Hogan, born on August 4, 1944, of The Villages, FL, passed away on October 23, 2024. Tom was born in Lake City, FL to Will Hogan, Sr. and Carol Dean Hogan Chapman.

Tom proudly served in the United States Air Force, including a tour of duty in Korea. Tom went on to work as a Corporate Manager in the automotive industry for Nissan Motors.

Tom is survived by his wife Yvonne (Vonnie) K. Hogan, sisters M. Kathy Howard (Vic), Nancy Stalnaker (Bert), and Becky Trull, his sons David T. Hogan (Kimberly), John M. Hogan (Tammy Jo), and Daas (Abbie), and stepsons, William E. Holdorf (Mary), Benjamin H. Holdorf, T. Christopher Holdorf (Lynn), Stephen G. Holdorf (Lisa), and Jonathan B. Holdorf (Darlene), twelve grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren.

Tom was an avid “biker” and enjoyed rides with his Harley-Davidson friends from all across the country. In addition to being a member of the National Harley Owner’s Group (HOG), Tom was a member and the Safety Officer for the Illowa HOG Chapter in Davenport, IA. He was also a committed member of the American Legion Post 347 and the American Legions Riders.

Tom also enjoyed playing guitar with his “garage band” known as Rusty Gold. Tom attended Live Oak Church, and together with Vonnie, enjoyed their small-group friends and Sunday worship. As a Christian, his family members imagine Tom saying, “Boy howdy, see you all in Heaven.”

A Memorial Service will be held at Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation Society, 1008 Bichara Blvd, The Villages, FL, at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, November 1, 2024. A military ceremony will follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.

