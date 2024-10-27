Villager sentenced in strange incident at Hobby Lobby

A Villager has been sentenced after a strange incident at Hobby Lobby.

George William Drake Jr., 76, of the Village of Charlotte, entered a plea of no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of battery. He has been placed on probation for one year and must perform 40 hours of community service.

Drake went to the Buffalo Ridge store on July 29 and said he wanted to speak to a specific employee, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. An employee of Hobby Lobby told Drake that no one by that name had ever worked at that particular Hobby Lobby store. Drake “got aggravated and began arguing with him.” Drake struck the man on the shoulder and forearm and left the store. The incident was captured on the store’s video surveillance system.