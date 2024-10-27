71.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, October 27, 2024
type here...

Villager sentenced in strange incident at Hobby Lobby

By Staff Report
Comments
George William Drake Jr.
George William Drake Jr.

A Villager has been sentenced after a strange incident at Hobby Lobby.

George William Drake Jr., 76, of the Village of Charlotte, entered a plea of no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of battery. He has been placed on probation for one year and must perform 40 hours of community service.

Drake went to the Buffalo Ridge store on July 29 and said he wanted to speak to a specific employee, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. An employee of Hobby Lobby told Drake that no one by that name had ever worked at that particular Hobby Lobby store. Drake “got aggravated and began arguing with him.” Drake struck the man on the shoulder and forearm and left the store. The incident was captured on the store’s video surveillance system.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

If you vote for Kamala Harris you can’t see past the nose on your face

A Village of De La Vista North resident cannot fathom how any American could vote for Kamala Harris. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Israel should recognize a free and sovereign Palestine

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bradford resident suggests that Israel should recognize a free and sovereign Palestine.

Response to Ed McGinty and Warren Kiefer

A Village of Duval resident has something to say to Ed McGinty and Warren Kiefer, with regard to their recent Letters to the Editor.

The palm trees in The Villages need to be trimmed on a regular basis

A Village of Winifred resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the palm trees in The Villages should be trimmed on a regular basis.

Villager shares personal story in urging support for Amendment 4

A Village of Hawkins resident shares a personal story as she urges fellow voters to support Amendment 4.

Photos