Monday, October 28, 2024
Child Tax Credit has proven to be a solid investment in our country

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

The Child Tax Credit (extension of which was blocked by Republicans) was a very successful program for American families. In 2021 it cut taxes for more than 40 million working families with over 60 million children, and helped them pay their mortgage or rent, buy food, and purchase basics for their kids, like books, diapers, clothes, and toys.
This support helped cut Black child poverty by over 50 percent and Hispanic child poverty by 43 percent, and it led to dramatic drops in Native American, white, and Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander child poverty rates.
Vice-President Harris would restore this important tax relief program, making it permanent. In addition, she would expand it to $6000 in tax relief for the first year of a child’s life. This plan to cut taxes for middle-class families and lower-income families with expansion of the Child Tax Credit is backed by significant economic evidence. Researchers have found that expanding the Child Tax Credit returns as much as $15 to society for every $1 investment through improvements in children’s health, education, and future earnings.

Jo Morris
Village of Osceola Hills

 

