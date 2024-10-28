Lady Lake accepting applications for annual Christmas Parade

The Town of Lady Lake annual Christmas Parade will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 t Old Dixie Highway. This year’s theme, “A Storybook Christmas,” welcomes participants to bring their favorite holiday tales to life through floats, costumes, and performances.

“Lady Lake’s charming small town annual Christmas parade will bring beloved holiday tales to life with festive floats and cheerful music,” said Lady Lake Events Coordinator Amy Alicea. “Join us as the community comes together to celebrate the magic of the season in this heartwarming annual tradition!”

The town is currently seeking participants who wish to be part of this festive event. To ensure an engaging parade experience for our community, the number of entries will be limited to a maximum of 75 units.

Participants are encouraged to consider the following elements in their parade units: overall theme, artistic beauty, use of color, animation, special effects, originality, rider personnel, marching or dancing performance, visual appearance, and, most importantly, holiday spirit.

Applications are due no later than Nov. 15. Participation is free, but all applications must be submitted on time and meet the selection criteria to be considered.

“Our goal is to provide an engaging, entertaining and family-friendly parade our whole community can enjoy,” said Alicea.

For more information or to submit your application, visit www.ladylakefl.gov or contact Amy Alicea at events@ladylake.org or (352) 205-2826.