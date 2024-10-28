75.9 F
The Villages
Monday, October 28, 2024
Miles Zaremski should not have compared Trump to Hitler

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

It is very sad that Opinion writer Miles Zaremski compared Trump to Hitler. This is evil, specially that Trump, did more for Israel than any Democratic president in the past. I am worried what will happen if Kamala will be the next president. She is coming from a Marxist family and she is also one. She wants to make this country a communist country and she will do nothing for Israel and the Jewish people in the United States. She is pro-Palestinian and Iran.

Ericka Yeger
Village of Fernandina

 

