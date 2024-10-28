80.1 F
The Villages
Monday, October 28, 2024
Multi-modal transportation choices to be promoted in event in The Villages

By Staff Report
Sumter County will be hosting a Mobility Week event from 8 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1 at The Villages Sumter County Service Center at Pinellas Plaza.

The purpose of this event is to promote and celebrate safe, multi-modal transportation choices that are available throughout Sumter County.

At the booth, attendees can learn about the Scenic Sumter Heritage Byway, Sumter County’s Transit Service, and how to safely travel in Sumter County.

In addition, there will be information on various travel laws and rules of the road.

Members of the Sumter County Public Works staff will be there to give out bicycle lights, bags, and other giveaways as well as provide information about safety and the different forms of travel throughout Sumter County.

