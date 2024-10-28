Pair arrested after traffic stop on Historic Side of The Villages

Two men were arrested after a traffic stop on the Historic Side of The Villages.

Arthur Briggs, 57, of Silver Springs, was driving a red Ford pickup at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Dustin Drive in the Village of Silver Lake when an officer noticed the vehicle had an expired registration, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A K-9 alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

Briggs, who was driving on a license suspended due to failure to pay traffic fines, was found to be in possession of .7 grams of methamphetamine. He was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $3,500 bond.

His passenger, 54-year-old Melvin Turbevillle, also of Silver Springs, initially tried to lie about his identity. He was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on charges of providing a false name to law enforcement and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $2,000.