Monday, October 28, 2024
Pennsylvania man wanted on warrant arrested during traffic stop

By Staff Report
A Pennsylvania man wanted on a warrant was arrested during a traffic stop on County Road 466 in Oxford.

Adam Lamarca, 38, was traveling as a passenger in a car at about 11 p.m. Saturday when the vehicle was pulled over for an expired registration on County Road 466 at County Road 209, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Lamarca was identified by his Pennsylvania driver’s license. A computer check revealed he was wanted on a Citrus County warrant charging him with failure to appear on a charge of driving while license suspended.

Lamarca was found to be in possession of a pipe with the residue of methamphetamine.

He was arrested on a charge of possession of drug equipment and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $500 bond.

