The Villages announces reopening of several more golf courses

By Staff Report
Several more golf courses will be reopening this week in The Villages in the wake of Hurricane Milton.

The following championship courses will reopen on Wednesday, Oct. 30:

  • Shallow Creek
  • Hacienda Hills – The Palms
  • Mallory – Caroline
  • Orange Blossom
  • Havana – Kilimanjaro
  •  Belle Glade – Seminole

The following executive courses will reopen on Wednesday, Oct. 30:

  • Redfish Run 
  • Tarpon Boil

The following executive courses will reopen on Friday, Nov. 1:

  • Okeechobee

The following courses will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 2:

  • Silver Lake

