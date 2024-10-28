The Villages announces reopening of several more golf courses

Several more golf courses will be reopening this week in The Villages in the wake of Hurricane Milton.
The following championship courses will reopen on Wednesday, Oct. 30:
- Shallow Creek
- Hacienda Hills – The Palms
- Mallory – Caroline
- Orange Blossom
- Havana – Kilimanjaro
- Belle Glade – Seminole
The following executive courses will reopen on Wednesday, Oct. 30:
- Redfish Run
- Tarpon Boil
The following executive courses will reopen on Friday, Nov. 1:
- Okeechobee
The following courses will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 2:
- Silver Lake