The Villages announces reopening of several more golf courses

Several more golf courses will be reopening this week in The Villages in the wake of Hurricane Milton.

The following championship courses will reopen on Wednesday, Oct. 30:

Shallow Creek

Hacienda Hills – The Palms

Mallory – Caroline

Orange Blossom

Havana – Kilimanjaro

Belle Glade – Seminole

The following executive courses will reopen on Wednesday, Oct. 30:

Redfish Run

Tarpon Boil

The following executive courses will reopen on Friday, Nov. 1:

Okeechobee

The following courses will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 2: