Monday, October 28, 2024
Villager in golf cart nabbed with stolen handbag and earrings

By Staff Report
Comments
Emma Ennist
Emma Ennist

A Villager in a golf cart was apprehended with a stolen handbag and earrings, apparently taken from a hair salon at Magnolia Plaza.

Emma Ennist, 39, who lives at 4511 Whittington Circle in the Village of DeLuna, is facing a charge of theft following her arrest this past week in the unlawful removal of the items from Salon Jaylee.

A representative of the salon contacted law enforcement suspecting that Ennist had stolen the items.

An officer found Ennist in a golf cart in the parking lot of the shopping plaza. Ennist denied stealing anything from the salon, but she agreed to walk back to the premises with the officer. She sat on a bench outside the salon while the officer went back inside and watched video surveillance clearly showing Ennist inside the salon taking the handbag. The handbag was found on the seat of her golf cart. It was also discovered that she had taken a pair of earrings.

The merchandise had a total value of $312.99.

