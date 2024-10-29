80.4 F
The Villages
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Chinese take-out driver too rushed to park properly

By Staff Report
A golf cart driver on a Chinese take-out mission was too rushed to park properly. This photo was snapped Sunday evening by a member of the Parking Patrol at China Gourmet at Colony Plaza.

This golf cart driver stopped long enough to pick up to go Chinese food
This golf cart driver stopped long enough to pick take-out Chinese food.

Photos