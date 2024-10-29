Chinese take-out driver too rushed to park properly

A golf cart driver on a Chinese take-out mission was too rushed to park properly. This photo was snapped Sunday evening by a member of the Parking Patrol at China Gourmet at Colony Plaza.
Share your Bad Parking photos at news@villages-news.com
A golf cart driver on a Chinese take-out mission was too rushed to park properly. This photo was snapped Sunday evening by a member of the Parking Patrol at China Gourmet at Colony Plaza.
Share your Bad Parking photos at news@villages-news.com
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.