78.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
type here...

FHP investigating death of 63-year-old bicyclist

By Staff Report
Comments

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating an accident that claimed the life of a 63-year-old bicyclist who died after being hit by a truck.

The bicyclist was riding at 7:15 p.m. Monday on U.S. 301 near Mizell Street in Coleman when he was hit by a Ford F-250 truck driven by a 37-year-old Ocala man, who was traveling westbound on U.S. 301, according to an accident report.

The man driving the truck said he was unable to see the bicyclist who was riding without lights while traveling eastbound along the westbound road edge.

The bicyclist was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

What do we need in a president?

A Village of Osceola Hills resident stresses the importance of this presidential election. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Four years nothing done

A Village of Glenbrook resident says Kamala Harris didn’t do anything in four years and now she’s ready to pass out freebies.

History repeats itself

A Village of Newell resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that history may be repeating itself.

Trump should wholeheartedly embrace Project 2025

A Village of Pennecamp resident says he read Project 2025 and does not find it objectionable. He believes Trump should just go ahead and embrace it.

Miles Zaremski should not have compared Trump to Hitler

A Village of Fernandina resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is critical of Opinion writer Miles Zaremski’s likening of Trump to Hitler.

Photos