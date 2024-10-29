FHP investigating death of 63-year-old bicyclist

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating an accident that claimed the life of a 63-year-old bicyclist who died after being hit by a truck.

The bicyclist was riding at 7:15 p.m. Monday on U.S. 301 near Mizell Street in Coleman when he was hit by a Ford F-250 truck driven by a 37-year-old Ocala man, who was traveling westbound on U.S. 301, according to an accident report.

The man driving the truck said he was unable to see the bicyclist who was riding without lights while traveling eastbound along the westbound road edge.

The bicyclist was transported to an area hospital where he later died.