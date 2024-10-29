Neighbor calls 911 after woman seeks help in domestic quarrel

A neighbor provided assistance when a woman sought help after a domestic quarrel.

Alejandro Patishtan-Hernandez, 25, of Lady Lake, is facing a charge of domestic battery after attacking the mother of his three-month-old child, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The woman, who has been in a relationship for one year with Patishtan-Hernandez, was “visibly upset and crying” when she spoke with police following the altercation on the night of Oct. 23 at their home on Mark Avene, the report said.

She said she and Patishtan-Hernandez had been arguing when he took her cell phone and threw it, smashing the screen. He proceeded to shove her, prompting her to seek help from the next-door neighbor. The neighbor called 911 and acted as a translator for the woman, who only speaks Spanish.

Patishtan-Hernandez was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Lake County Jail. Bond for the native of Mexico was set at $1,000.