Potential of violent behavior making The Villages a scary place

Last Saturday at Brownwood, my wife and I searched for 15 minutes trying to find a parking space. When we located one, a man stepped out and told us he was saving the space for his family. At first I thought he was kidding, but no, he was not. We exchanged some words, but I moved on.

On Tuesday, I read the article in Village-News.com about the man that was killed because his attacker thought he damaged his Lexus. This confirms that I made the right choice to walk away.

I do not feel safe in The Villages, I have never felt this way about any place I’ve lived. I pray for the family of the man that was killed and hope they get a good lawyer and clean out his attacker’s bank account, because I do not think that due to his age, he will spend a single night in prison.

Ed Herbst is a resident of the Village of Poinciana.