Sandra Fulmer

Sandra Fulmer, 81, passed away peacefully in hospice care on October 19, 2024, after a tough battle with cancer.

Kay was born on August 31, 1943, to Ventress and Buford Collins. Buford passed away when Kay was nine years old, and Joe Yokley “Papa Joe” stepped in and assumed the role of a loving father and raised Kay as his own daughter. Kay dedicated her life to nurturing and caring for others, both as a certified nursing assistant in the labor and delivery ward and as a devoted homemaker and caretaker for her family.

Kay was born and raised in Tennessee then moved to Florida after she married Gail, finally settling in Melbourne, Florida for the remainder of her year’s. Kay’s early years in the workforce were spent caring for mothers and newborns, a role she cherished deeply. However, following her husband Gail’s return from Vietnam, she chose to focus fully on her family, embodying the roles of homemaker and caretaker with unmatched dedication and love.

Kay is lovingly remembered for her light-hearted, happy demeanor, good-cooking and her unwavering commitment to her family and faith. She was a devout Christian and an active member of the Calvary Baptist Church of Melbourne, where she found joy in singing hymns, her favorite being “How Great Thou Art.”

She leaves behind her beloved husband, Lundie “Gail” Fulmer; her children, Tamara Orlowski (married to John) and John Fulmer (married to Jennifer); and her grandchildren, Brittany Campbell (married to Corey), Joshua Shaver, Morgan Fulmer, and Johnny Fulmer; and a great grandchild Brody Campbell. Kay will be reunited in heaven with her parents, her brother Ray Collins and many beloved family members.

Her life legacy will continue to influence and inspire those who knew her, as she lived a life full of love, care, happiness and devout faith.

Services to honor Kay will be held at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell on Monday, November 4, at 10:30 am.