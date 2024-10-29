80.4 F
The Villages
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Suspect uses stolen bank information to pay 14 SECO bills

By Staff Report
Comments
Glenn Vincent
Glenn Vincent

A suspect allegedly used stolen bank information to pay 14 SECO Energy bills.

Glenn Timothy Vincent, 30, of Summerfield, paid his SECO bills in 2022 and 2023 using a man’s stolen bank information, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The SECO bills totaled $2,838 and were paid through the victim’s checking account.

The account holder reported a total of $6,775 was nefariously drawn from his account, with $2,838 used to pay mysterious SECO bills. A subpoena was obtained to examine SECO’s records, which led to the discovery of an email address and phone number associated with the account.

When Vincent was questioned by law enforcement, he admitted the phone number and email address belonged to him.

Vincent has a long criminal history, including arrests for drugs and bogus money. He is facing new charges of fraud and was booked without bond at the Marion County Jail.

