Terrified woman seeks refuge at neighbor’s home after attack in The Villages

A woman who said she was “terrified” sought refuge at a neighbor’s home after an alleged attack in The Villages.

Kevin Behre, 68, who lives in Villa De La Mesa in the Village of Rio Grande, was arrested Monday afternoon on multiple charges by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The altercation began on Friday when Behre and the woman, who is over the age of 65, got into an argument. The woman said Behre, who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 265 pounds, wrapped his arms around her and “restricted her free movement, forcing her to move where he wanted to,” according to an arrest report. She stepped outside for about 20 minutes and when she went back inside, Behre grabbed her left bicep. He placed his hands on both sides of her face and squeezed. She said he kept his palms on her face and “used his fingers to tap her face.” He finally “pulled both hands away from her face and quickly put them back on her face in a manner that felt like a slap.”

A neighbor heard the commotion and provided assistance to the woman. She stayed with the neighbor for three days before contacting law enforcement about the incident. She told deputies she was “terrified to return home.” She showed deputies the bruising she had suffered.

When a deputy went to arrest Behre, the New York native refused to put his hands behind his back. He eventually complied after he was threatened with a taser. Behre admitted there had been an argument, but said there had been no altercation. He said he put his hands on the woman’s face “so she would look at him while he was speaking to her.”

He is facing charges of battery on a person over the age of 65, false imprisonment and resisting arrest.