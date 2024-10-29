Stabbing victim shows up at fire station after altercation fueled by jealousy

Two men have been arrested in a stabbing incident apparently inspired by jealousy.

Cody Austin Newman, 28, of Ocklawaha, had a suffered stab wound and was driven Monday to the Marion County Fire Rescue Station in Silver Springs by 40-year-old William Fishbaugh, also of Ocklawaha, according to arrest reports from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

A man who is dating Newman’s ex-girlfriend was followed home that day by a dark-colored pickup truck that intentionally rammed the back of his truck, the report said. His truck was rammed two times.

When the man arrived at home, the pickup truck parked directly behind his vehicle and Newman began “screaming at him.” Newman got out of the truck and reached into the man’s vehicle and punched him several times in the face, breaking his sunglasses.

The man’s dog bit Newman, who yelled for Fishbaugh to “grab a gun to shoot the dog,” according to the report. Newman and Fishbaugh shouted threats at the other man.

He removed a knife from the pocket of his vehicle’s door and stabbed Newman in self defense. The man grabbed his dog, ran inside and called 911.

Fishbaugh and Newman drove to the fire station to seek medical attention for Newman, who had been stabbed in the rib area. Newman was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

At the hospital, Newman said, “I guess I got what I deserved.” The arrest report noted that Newman also had “teeth marks” on his leg, presumably from the dog.

When deputies conducted an inventory of Newman’s pickup prior to towing, syringes were found in a M&Ms tube. The syringes belonged to Fishbaugh. He was also in possession of methamphetamine.

Newman is facing charges of assault and battery. He was booked without bond at the Marion County Jail. Fishbaugh was arrested on drug charges and also booked at the jail without bond. Both men have previous criminal histories.