What do we need in a president?

To the Editor:

As I look back at the past elections and trying to educate myself from the past, I’ve come up with this conclusion: The President should not be based on personality, sex or race, but who will be a strong leader, who is capable of dealing with our adversaries and allies and keeping our country safe and out of Wars! He also has to be knowledgeable in business and capable in choosing strong experienced and smart people in his cabinet and advisers. If he makes a bad choice he has to make the decision to replace his bad choice, based on ability and not friendship! At that point the president can make smarter decisions from the input of his staff for our country. You can pick the smartest person for president who makes bad choices in selecting his staff and advisers and he will fail most times in his own decisions! He needs smart experienced people! I just don’t hear anybody talking about that, which I feel is so important!

You can’t base it on just what they are telling and promising you on what they will do or the negative words about their opponents. Who knows if their promises will ever come true or their negative words about their opponents are truthful! You have to look at their past record and accomplishments to justify your decision.

Our county’s future is too important to ourselves and are children to make a decision based on the biased media’s input, personalities etc., but who is best qualified to be the leader of our country and the free world! You have two choices Trump/Vance or Harris/Walz and make your decision, not just for you, but for a better country and free world and the safe environment for your children and grandchildren!

Ken Sulko

Village of Osceola Hills