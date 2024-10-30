78.5 F
Confident Trumpers plan election night party in The Villages

By Staff Report
Comments

Those loyal to former President Trump are planning an election night watch party in The Villages.

Villagers for Trump 47 will be holding the party from 7 p.m. to midnight on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at City Fire at Lake Sumter Landing.

Villagers for Trump 47 will be offering the opportunity to “join local Trump loyalists to celebrate victory at this private watch party.”

Live entertainment will be provided by Scott and Tiffany Jackson.

Tickets are $12.50 per individual and $20 per couple. In addition, a $25 minimum food/drink order is required by City Fire. Tickets are said to be selling fast. More information is available at https://villagersfortrump47.com/trump-event/election-night-watch-party/

