John Falconer Roberts

John Falconer Roberts, Age 89, died on Monday October 21, 2024 at 8:30am at his home in The Villages, Florida of natural causes.

John was born on January 12, 1935 in New York, New York. United States

Parents names – Diana Falconer, from Scotland and William Roberts, from Wales

John grew up as an only child. Life started living in the Bronx then moved to Toronto, Ontario Canada when he was around 9 years old. At the time, his mother Diana and John happened to move next door to his future bride, Elfriede Gembe in an area known as Cabbage Town. They met as youngsters and became good friends.

At 15 years old John worked as a clerk for the Canadian National Railroad for three years then enlisted in the United States Army when he was 18 years old. John was stationed at Fort Ord in Monterey California. He played baseball for the Army and drove heavy machinery as a Private, First Class.

Upon receiving honorable discharge from the Army in 1955 (Army Reserves until 1961). John attended Fresno State University, when he met Carol Lovelady from Madera, California. The two married and moved to Modesto, California where they welcomed the birth of their son, Russell Neil Roberts in October 1959. John continued his education at Modesto Jr College and eventually transferred to Fresno City College where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Physical Education in 1961.

John started working for Cal-Farm Insurance Company in 1961, which took the family to Napa, California for a few years. In 1974 John and Carol got divorced.

Continuing with his insurance career with Cal-Farm John moved to Madera. He traveled back to Toronto, Ontario to visit his mother with his son, Russ and reconnected with his childhood friend Elfriede Gembe. The relationship blossomed and the couple married in May 1975 and moved to Reedley, California where they purchased and ran a farm. John and Elfriede were married for 49 years at his passing.

John worked with Cal-Farm Insurance until retiring in 1999 at age 64 after 38 years of service.

John took up playing tennis at Fig Garden Swim and Racquet Club in Fresno, California. He played matches and tournaments throughout the country (and played well into his 80’s). John and Elfriede ventured down to Baja, California in 1989 where they took up part time residence at the El Dorado Ranch community.

In 2007 John and Elfriede took a trip out east and met up with friends to visit The Villages retirement community in central Florida. Within five hours of getting there, they purchased a home and eventually it became their primary residence. John started playing softball competitively again and continued playing until he was 89 years old. He loved the ballpark and played a couple times a week as well as umpiring some games. John also loved to golf and play poker with his buddies. Other hobbies, affiliations, interests: Reedley Masonic Lodge – Past Master, Reedley Lions Club Member, Madera Chamber of Commerce – Past President, American Legion – Member, BPOE Lodge 1918 – Member Baseball, Softball, Tennis, Golf, Sailing, Scuba Diving.



Survived by: his wife Elfriede Roberts (88), his son Russell Roberts (65) (spouse Cyndi Vanderhorst), his grandson Mitchell Roberts (40) (spouse Diana Miranda), his grandson Kevin Roberts (35)

Predeceased: his father William Roberts, his mother Diana Falconer

MEMORIAL SERVICE DETAILS

The family is having a private memorial service and celebration of life. Officiant Pastor John LeCain from Hope Lutheran Church

Division 5 Softball at The Villages held a memorial service tribute to John at their Everglades Softball Complex on Thursday October 24th, 2024. Division 5 players attended as well as his wife, Elfriede and his son Russ and wife Cyndi. Some neighbors also attended.

SPECIAL THANKS

A special thank you to Friends and Neighbors in The Villages, FL

Rusty Martin & Tony Malara from Division 5 Softball, The Villages, FL