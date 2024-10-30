Man tells 911 dispatcher that whiskey-drinking woman threatened his life

A 40-year-old Lady Lake woman who had been drinking whiskey was arrested after allegedly threatening a man’s life.

A Lady Lake police officer responded to a home in the 600 block of Ray Street on Sunday night after a man dialed 911 to report an attack by Jessica Carrabotta.

The man said that Carrabotta came out of her room with a bottle of whiskey and invited the man to drink with her, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The man was in the kitchen making dinner.

The man said Carrabotta became aggressive and struck him multiple times in the face. Carrabotta made threats toward the man and his girlfriend and said she would harm them if they called the police. She grabbed a knife from a kitchen drawer.

The man ran out of the house “in fear for his life” and called 911.

An officer found Carrabotta in the home. When the Ohio native was taken into custody she became “loud and belligerent.” She is facing charges of aggravated assault and battery. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $6,000 bond.