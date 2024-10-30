Police discover multiple driver’s licenses during traffic stop

Police found multiple driver’s licenses during a traffic stop.

Richard Lee Cooper Jr., 43, of Leesburg, was driving a white Dodge pickup at about 11:30 p.m. Monday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near Hartsock Sawmill Road when he was pulled over for an inoperable headlight, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Cooper refused to consent to a search of his vehicle. A K-9 unit arrived on the scene and the dog alerted on Cooper’s truck, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

Cooper was in possession of multiple syringes, a glass pipe and .67 grams of methamphetamine.

The Florida native was also in possession of four Florida driver’s license and a Florida EBT card. He claimed he found the items in a dumpster and was planning to turn them in at the Department of Motor Vehicles office.

He was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of personal identification, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $6,000 bond.