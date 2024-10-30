84 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
type here...

Police discover multiple driver’s licenses during traffic stop

By Staff Report
Comments
Richard Lee Cooper
Richard Lee Cooper

Police found multiple driver’s licenses during a traffic stop.

Richard Lee Cooper Jr., 43, of Leesburg, was driving a white Dodge pickup at about 11:30 p.m. Monday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near Hartsock Sawmill Road when he was pulled over for an inoperable headlight, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Cooper refused to consent to a search of his vehicle. A K-9 unit arrived on the scene and the dog alerted on Cooper’s truck, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

Cooper was in possession of multiple syringes, a glass pipe and .67 grams of methamphetamine.

The Florida native was also in possession of four Florida driver’s license and a Florida EBT card. He claimed he found the items in a dumpster and was planning to turn them in at the Department of Motor Vehicles office.

He was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of personal identification, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $6,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trump will never get my vote!

A Village of DeLuna resident vows that former President Trump will never get his vote. He explains in a Letter to the Editor.

Be careful when buying coins for children or grandchildren

A Village of Tierra Del Sol resident warns fellow Villagers to be careful when buying coins for children or grandchildren. He offers some advice in a Letter to the Editor.

Stop Republicans from waging war on women

A Village of Belle Aire resident, in a Letter to the Editor, implores her fellow women voters to cast ballots in their own interests this election.

What do we need in a president?

A Village of Osceola Hills resident stresses the importance of this presidential election. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Four years nothing done

A Village of Glenbrook resident says Kamala Harris didn’t do anything in four years and now she’s ready to pass out freebies.

Photos