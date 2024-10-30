74.6 F
The Villages
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Ronald Di Donato

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Ronald Di Donato, 69, of Summerfield, FL peacefully passed away on October 28, 2024 after an extremely difficult battle with cancer.

He was born in Waterbury, CT in 1954. He is preceded in death by his mother Antoinette Della Valla and father Ernest Di Donato. He worked at Southbury Training School in Southbury, Connecticut as a barber and the Department of Motor Vehicles where he retired at the age of 55. Upon retirement, he continued to work in the Estate Sale business in Buffalo, NY and ultimately The Villages, FL.


Ronald is survived by his sister Carol (Adelbert) Stotts, sister Connie (the Late Gerald) Donofrio and brother Donald (Joyce) Di Donato. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Ronald will be deeply missed by his loving husband of 20 years, James (Jimmy) Stranges, his puppy Ginger and is now joined by his puppy Portia in heaven. He will also be missed by their beautiful daughters Christina Stranges and Heather (Nathan) Montague and their children, Will and Julia Kornacki. He will also be remembered by his brother-in-law John (Becky) Stranges, Robert (the late Susan) Stranges and sister-in-law Paula (Iggy) Licata.

