Son armed with knife allegedly threatens to kill his mother

A son armed with a knife allegedly threatened to kill his mother.

The mother of 21-year-old Miguel Angel Baltazar Magana was on the phone with her husband on Monday preparing dinner in the kitchen of her home in Summerfield when her son overheard her say to her husband that she was “struggling to handle her two children,” according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The comment angered Baltazar Magana who began to “verbally berate her.” He grabbed a knife and threatened to kill her while he was “in close proximity” to his mother. He threw an open can of soda at her with some of the contents hitting her in the face and eyes.

She fled the home and called 911. She told deputies her son has a history of aggressive behavior.

Baltazar Magana claimed he “didn’t mean it.”

He was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and battery. The native of Mexico was booked at the Marion County Jail on $11,000 bond.