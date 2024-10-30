Stop Republicans from waging war on women

To the Editor:

Roe V. Wade has been the law of the land for 50 years. That law saved many women’s lives and reproductive capabilities. But it was overturned by Donald Trump’s packed Supreme Court.

Why do the Republicans want to stop private, family decisions? It’s simple. They want to stop women from having power – power over their own bodies, power in the workplace, and economic power.

They want to push women back in history – Republicans = “Reverse.”

In the last fifty years, women have painstakingly become more equal to men in positions of power. Now, we have a woman running for President of the United States of America again. And it looks like Kamala Harris has a good chance to win this ultimate position of power. But Republican men, especially the older ones, don’t want a woman in power. They want to keep their positions of power by keeping women home, barefoot and often, pregnant. Their solutions are outlined in Project 2025, Trump’s Playbook for his potential rise to a second presidency.

Take away the right to choose, take away IVF, take away all birth control. In the beginning he claims he’ll allow the 50 individual states to make personal decisions for women, (of course we all know he is a liar). He may allow it for a while, but then he’ll take those rights away within a year and make a federal ban against it all. It’s in his 2025 Playbook.

What is next on his agenda – education restrictions for women, religious conformity? He is aiming for a Taliban-type of America where women cannot be seen or heard, educated or hold positions of power – or any job; no money, no power.

Keeping women like Kamala, Hillary, AOC, Liz Cheney, Tammy Duckworth, Gretchen Whitmer in line is one of his big goals. They’re powerful women!

Yes, our population is not growing in the USA, but it is also not growing in Europe or Asia either. But who wants more babies, more consumers? Big business, Donald’s best friends. They want to sell more diapers, more groceries, more video games, more cars and more gasoline, etc.

It wouldn’t be so bad to have a little more space in the USA – more yards, more parks, more apartments and houses available.

Vote for Kamala Harris, vote for our future!

Karen Lebrun

Village of Belle Aire