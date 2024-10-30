84 F
The Villages
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Sumter County residents can dispose of unwanted electronics and other items

By Staff Report
The popular Amnesty Day home electronics and hazardous waste drop-off will occur from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at Lake Okahumpka Park, 6085 E SR 44 in the Wildwood area. Sumter County residents can drop off eligible items free of charge.

Each year, residents drop off more than 100,000 pounds of recycled material and more than 50,000 pounds of hazardous material. Four more amnesty day drop-off events will be held in 2025 starting with Saturday, Jan. 18.

Items accepted include automotive fluids and batteries, herbicides, propane tanks up to 25 pounds, cleaners, household electronics (TVs, VCRs, computers, etc.), rechargeable household batteries, latex and oil paints, solvents, pool chemicals, and others.

Please DO NOT bring:

1. Storm debris

2. Biological/infectious waste

3. Explosives

4. Radioactive waste

5. Empty paint cans

6. Tires

For more information, visit www.sumtercountyfl.gov/amnestyday

