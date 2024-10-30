Trump will never get my vote!

To the Editor:

I have expressed my opinion of Trump many times. I am a Republican and a veteran. He will never get my vote for reasons I have already expressed as a veteran.

I am trying to understand how MOMS FOR LIBERTY and DeSantis want to ban sexually explicit books in schools and libraries that have to be selected in order to be exposed to these books but support a seriously immoral person who discusses a man’s JUNK on TV for all to see. Do they and DeSantis hide their kids eyes when Trump comes on TV? If not, I think they may be hypocrites.

Robert Black

Village of DeLuna