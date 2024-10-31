78 F
The Villages
Thursday, October 31, 2024
Billiards tables will be refurbished at Manatee Recreation Center

By Staff Report
The Manatee Recreation Centers billiards room will be closed for billiards table refurbishment Wednesday, Nov. 6 through Friday, Nov. 8.

For more information, contact Manatee Recreation Center at (352) 674-8411.

