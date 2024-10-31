84.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, October 31, 2024
type here...

Speeding unlicensed driver from Mexico arrested again by same cop

By Staff Report
Comments
Edwin Antonio Nieves Miranda
Edwin Antonio Nieves Miranda

A speeding unlicensed driver from Mexico was arrested for the second time this year by the same police officer.

Edwin Antonio Nieves Miranda, 24, of Summerfield, was at the wheel of a car shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he was caught on radar traveling at 76 miles per hour in a 50 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Nieves Miranda handed the officer a Mexican identification card and admitted he does not have a driver’s license. The police officer recognized Nieves Miranda and remembered that he had stopped him for speeding on April 10 and issued him a criminal citation for driving without a license.

Nieves Miranda was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Komrade Kamala pulls out the Hitler comparison

A reader scolds letter writer Thomas Bacher and mocks “Komrade Kamala” and her Hitler comparison.

What don’t we need in a president?

What don't we need in a president? A Village of El Cortez resident has prepared a list. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Term ‘non-woke Democrat’ is an oxymoron

A Village of Monarch Grove resident responds to a previous letter writer who described himself as a non-woke Democrat.

Trump will never get my vote!

A Village of DeLuna resident vows that former President Trump will never get his vote. He explains in a Letter to the Editor.

Be careful when buying coins for children or grandchildren

A Village of Tierra Del Sol resident warns fellow Villagers to be careful when buying coins for children or grandchildren. He offers some advice in a Letter to the Editor.

Photos