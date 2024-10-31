Speeding unlicensed driver from Mexico arrested again by same cop

A speeding unlicensed driver from Mexico was arrested for the second time this year by the same police officer.

Edwin Antonio Nieves Miranda, 24, of Summerfield, was at the wheel of a car shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he was caught on radar traveling at 76 miles per hour in a 50 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Nieves Miranda handed the officer a Mexican identification card and admitted he does not have a driver’s license. The police officer recognized Nieves Miranda and remembered that he had stopped him for speeding on April 10 and issued him a criminal citation for driving without a license.

Nieves Miranda was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $500 bond.