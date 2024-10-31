Substitute teacher arrested after alleged ‘old school punishment’

A substitute teacher at Wildwood Elementary School has been arrested after an alleged attack on a special needs student.

Jeffrey Thomas Giordano, 44, is facing a charge of aggravated child abuse following his arrest Wednesday at his home at the Wildwood Preserve Apartments by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

Giordano proclaimed that he believes in “old school punishment” when he began to strike the student in the stomach with his fist at dismissal time Oct. 23 at the school, according to an arrest report. The student had been experiencing a “behavioral episode” prior to Giordano’s rampage. There were two witnesses to the attack. One of the witnesses, a teacher, told Giordano that his actions were “unacceptable” and took the student away from the New York native. The other witness said Giordano had slapped the student five to seven times. The student is non-verbal and could not explain to the witnesses what had happened

The student went home after school, but the student’s mother said her son kept lifting his shirt and slapping his stomach that evening. The mother thought it was “odd.” He continued the behavior the following morning and refused to eat his breakfast. He appeared to be in pain and the mother took her son to a doctor.

A deputy began investigating the incident, leading to Giordano’s arrest. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting bond.