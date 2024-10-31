84.2 F
The Villages
Thursday, October 31, 2024
Suspect caught with fentanyl and meth begs police ‘just shoot me’

By Staff Report
Steven Smith
A suspect caught with fentanyl and methamphetamine became highly emotional and begged police to “just shoot me.”

Steven Smith, 34, of Ocklawaha, was driving a white SUV at about 1 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near Eagles Nest Road when he nearly caused a crash with another vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs. A search led to the discovery of fentanyl, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Smith, who had been placed in the back of a squad car, “appeared to pass out.” When police tried to speak to him, he spoke in a “low, depressed like tone.” He attempted to wrap a seatbelt around his neck to harm himself. He told police, “Please just shoot me” and “I’m going to die.”

Lake County Fire Rescue EMS responded to the scene and transported Smith to UF Health Leesburg Hospital. Upon his release from the hospital, he was booked at the Lake County Jail on $5,000 bond.

