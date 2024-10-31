Term ‘non-woke Democrat’ is an oxymoron

To the Editor:

Ray Dube, I read your letter from a few days ago, quite a few times, to try to understand what you were trying to convey to the readers. I get the gist that you seem to believe a unwoke person can still support the woke platform and policies of the Democrats.

You claim to be a Democrat but are not woke. Seems to me that the term “non-woke Democrat” is today, an oxymoron.

You imply, in your bio, that you and your family are long-time supporters of union labor in this country. Unfortunately, the Democrat Party is destroying the unions with the influx of millions of immigrants that will work for wages much lower than union scale, and eventually we will see union membership continue to decline until unions no longer exist unless there is a change to an un-woke attitude by the government.

I believe that at least three national labor unions support the Republican platform of maintaining a strong union work base in this country; two or three other national unions refused to support Harris’ Democrat platform of open borders to allow unvetted labor to enter the country. Interestingly, the 2 largest national teacher unions are all in for Harris and her woke agenda. Must be a big “ouch” for a non-woke retired member of the teacher’s union to realize that those two unions and their members are about the wokest of all Harris supporters and destroying the moral fabric of the youth in this country with wokeness.

In your support, it does seem likely that you probably retired as a teacher around the time that Obama’s wokeness was just getting started, so I don’t want to imply you are guilty of wokeness by association. But, I don’t read any of your objections to wokism in our schools, either. Pick a side – support the union positions or not. If you are not woke why are you not speaking out against wokism?

And I’m not even going to get into the Democrat proposals to tax and spend more of your retirement dollars. Well, just a little. Interesting side note, in 1983, then Sen. Biden voted on a Democrat bill to begin taxing 50 percent of Social Security benefits. In 1993, Biden, as Wikipedia says “doubled down and was the swing vote that raised that limit to 100 percent.” Now, the conservative Republicans want to remove that entire provision from the tax code. Woke Democrats want to keep the tax v. un-woke Republicans want to remove it from the Law. Always pick the un-woke side.

Ray, if you support the Democrat platform for this presidential race, you must be woke, no ifs, ands, or buts; that’s just the way it is today; no middle ground; either in or out. If you, as you stated, are not woke, then you must vote against wokism.

I’ll finish with a quote, like you, about stupid, from Forrest Gump: “Momma always says stupid is as stupid does.”

George Schau

Village of Monarch Grove