Thomas Corbett, Sr.

Thomas J. Corbett, Sr., age 94, of Lady Lake, Florida, longtime resident of Chicago’s North Shore passed away surrounded by his family after a short illness on October 28th, 2024.

He was born February 3, 1930, one of four boys, to James and Mary Corbett. Loving husband of 59 years to Sydney (deceased), cherished father of Thomas (Monica), Julia, Stephen (Mary), and George (Junyu); adoring grandfather to Clarence, Jacqueline, Kevin, Madeleine and Thomas.

Tom was an avid tennis player and enjoyed his large circle of friends both when in Chicago, and was an enthusiastic tenor at St. Timothy’s choir in retirement at The Villages. He was involved in many large road and bridge projects during his career in the heavy and highway construction business.

Visitation is from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Friday, November 8, at Balwin Brothers Funeral Home, 1008 Bichara Blvd, The Villages, FL; Mass of the Resurrection is at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, at St. Timothy’s, 1351 Paige Lane, Lady Lake, FL. Burial to be private.