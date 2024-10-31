Webster calls for help for farmers in wake of hurricanes

Congressman Daniel Webster has joined in the call for U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to take immediate action to provide disaster assistance for Florida agricultural producers affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

The Republican who represents The Villages joined fellow members of Congress from the Sunshine State as well as U.S. Sen. Rick Scott and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio in a letter urging the USDA to assist farmers and ranchers who suffered losses due to the hurricanes.

“These back-to-back major hurricanes have decimated Florida agriculture, our state’s second largest industry, which generates more than $182.6 billion in annual revenue and provides more than 2.5 million jobs,” the lawmak wrote. “As Members of Congress, it is our responsibility to work with USDA to best assist the producers who feed our nation.”

Click here to read the full text of the letter.