78 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, October 31, 2024
type here...

Webster calls for help for farmers in wake of hurricanes

By Staff Report
Comments
Congressman Daniel Webster
Congressman Daniel Webster

Congressman Daniel Webster has joined in the call for U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to take immediate action to provide disaster assistance for Florida agricultural producers affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

The Republican who represents The Villages joined fellow members of Congress from the Sunshine State as well as U.S. Sen. Rick Scott and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio in a letter urging the USDA to assist farmers and ranchers who suffered losses due to the hurricanes.

“These back-to-back major hurricanes have decimated Florida agriculture, our state’s second largest industry, which generates more than $182.6 billion in annual revenue and provides more than 2.5 million jobs,” the lawmak wrote. “As Members of Congress, it is our responsibility to work with USDA to best assist the producers who feed our nation.”

Click here to read the full text of the letter

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Komrade Kamala pulls out the Hitler comparison

A reader scolds letter writer Thomas Bacher and mocks “Komrade Kamala” and her Hitler comparison.

What don’t we need in a president?

What don't we need in a president? A Village of El Cortez resident has prepared a list. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Term ‘non-woke Democrat’ is an oxymoron

A Village of Monarch Grove resident responds to a previous letter writer who described himself as a non-woke Democrat.

Trump will never get my vote!

A Village of DeLuna resident vows that former President Trump will never get his vote. He explains in a Letter to the Editor.

Be careful when buying coins for children or grandchildren

A Village of Tierra Del Sol resident warns fellow Villagers to be careful when buying coins for children or grandchildren. He offers some advice in a Letter to the Editor.

Photos