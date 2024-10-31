What don’t we need in a president?

To the Editor:

A lying convicted felon who threatens harm (or worse) on his opposers! A rapist, womanizer, cheater who reads Adolf Hitler books! And who talks about having “generals” in his regime! A person (I cannot use the word “Man”) who wanted to shoot George Floyd protestors in the legs! A person who sat for 3+ hours in the White House doing NOTHING to stop the domestic terrorists storming The Capitol to overturn the election in his favor! A person who supported Mike Pence being “hung” during the riot! A person who wanted to “nuke” North Korea (and other countries) and then blame another country for his actions! A person who ridicules the disabled and calls deceased veterans “losers and suckers.” Trump is a loser! He’s greedy and wants all your $$$. Whoever has heard billionaires begging for $$$ from their cult members, selling sneakers, flag, T-shirts and who knows what else? If he is elected (which I believe is highly unlikely) he intend to run our wonderful country under his dictatorship rule! Is that what you want from this delusional. demented, lunatic who belongs in a strait-jacket in a padded cell far away from here?

Suzie Quintana

Village of El Cortez