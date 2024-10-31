84.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, October 31, 2024
type here...

Woman arrested after allegedly lying about theft of rented Tesla

By Staff Report
Comments
Jakariya Jackson
Jakariya Jackson

A woman was arrested after allegedly lying about the theft of a rented Tesla.

Jakariya Jarnae Jackson, 24, of Lady Lake, is facing a charge of filing a false police report after claiming the vehicle had been stolen while she slept at the Lake North Apartments on County Road 466, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Jackson contacted law enforcement at about 9 p.m. Tuesday to report that the rented dark gray Tesla Model 3 had been stolen from the apartment parking lot while she had been sleeping. She signed a sworn written statement.

She used an app on her phone to track the vehicle and the app showed it was at the Wildwood Police Department. Lady Lake police contacted the Wildwood Police Department and learned the vehicle had been seized as it was involved in “several criminal incidents.”

Jackson initially stuck with her story, but then admitted she had allowed a man to use the vehicle. She said she woke up from a nap and discovered the man and the Tesla were gone. She admitted that when she filed the police report, she was aware of who had the vehicle.

Jackson was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Komrade Kamala pulls out the Hitler comparison

A reader scolds letter writer Thomas Bacher and mocks “Komrade Kamala” and her Hitler comparison.

What don’t we need in a president?

What don't we need in a president? A Village of El Cortez resident has prepared a list. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Term ‘non-woke Democrat’ is an oxymoron

A Village of Monarch Grove resident responds to a previous letter writer who described himself as a non-woke Democrat.

Trump will never get my vote!

A Village of DeLuna resident vows that former President Trump will never get his vote. He explains in a Letter to the Editor.

Be careful when buying coins for children or grandchildren

A Village of Tierra Del Sol resident warns fellow Villagers to be careful when buying coins for children or grandchildren. He offers some advice in a Letter to the Editor.

Photos