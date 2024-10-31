Woman arrested after allegedly lying about theft of rented Tesla

A woman was arrested after allegedly lying about the theft of a rented Tesla.

Jakariya Jarnae Jackson, 24, of Lady Lake, is facing a charge of filing a false police report after claiming the vehicle had been stolen while she slept at the Lake North Apartments on County Road 466, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Jackson contacted law enforcement at about 9 p.m. Tuesday to report that the rented dark gray Tesla Model 3 had been stolen from the apartment parking lot while she had been sleeping. She signed a sworn written statement.

She used an app on her phone to track the vehicle and the app showed it was at the Wildwood Police Department. Lady Lake police contacted the Wildwood Police Department and learned the vehicle had been seized as it was involved in “several criminal incidents.”

Jackson initially stuck with her story, but then admitted she had allowed a man to use the vehicle. She said she woke up from a nap and discovered the man and the Tesla were gone. She admitted that when she filed the police report, she was aware of who had the vehicle.

Jackson was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,500 bond.