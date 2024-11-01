Judith Klysen

Judi Klysen, age 82, passed away peacefully on October 17, 2024, in The Villages Florida with her family by her side during the final season of life. She was born on August 10, 1942 in Green Bay, WI where she graduated from West High School, became a hairdresser shortly thereafter, married her husband (Jack), and became a mother.

Judi was a joyful soul, dedicated home-maker, and crafter while the children were in school. She later found value in greeting customers for a temp agency as well as working in a deli until retiring in 1997. Discovering unique items at garage sales and crafting markets was one of her favorite pastimes, adorning the walls of their house with treasures to make their house a home and a bit like a gift shop.

Judi never left the house without coordinating her style- hair, makeup, as well as special outfits complete with fun accessories to celebrate each holiday. Christmas was her favorite holiday and she made it special for the whole family with no shortage of decorations, music, food, and gifts (sometimes in a series of wrapped nested boxes). She found joy incorporating smiley faces into her writing and all around the house.

Judi’s fondest memories were on the flowage in Townsend WI where the family gathered for summer vacations in a rustic lakeside cabin with a hand-pump and an outhouse. She loved paddling around the lake, hunting for driftwood, and soaking up the sun on a floatie or on the dock.

Shortly after their retirement, Judi and Jack moved from Little Suamico WI to The Villages FL. They enjoyed visiting Hawaii and taking cruise-ship vacations. Judi found meaning in lifting the spirits of strangers, and would often offer words of faith, encouragement, and love.

In her later years, even as she struggled with chronic pain, she found delight in praying, dancing to her favorite music, and admiring the birds at her feeder and the butterflies and bees flitting amongst the flowering bushes in the backyard. Her children and grandchildren also brought her joy. Jack, who was her primary caretaker in her final years, provided stability and care that allowed her to live at home up until two months before her death. Judi will long be remembered for her loving heart, ability to bring light into this world, and uplifting expressions added to her cards.

She was preceded in death by her baby sister (Cecilia), birth parents (Gloria and John Bettin), grandmother (Julia Bettin), grandmother (Emma Wilson), aunt (Sister Julianne), brother (Bill Toseland), uncle (Walter Bettin), mother-in-law (Veronica Klysen), sister-in-law (Sandy Klysen), brothers-in-law (Ed Plonka and Tom Swille) and beloved pets (Susie, Muffin, and Buddy). She is survived by her husband, Jack (John) Klysen (The Villages, FL); brother, Jerry Beach (San Francisco, CA); daughter, Jessica Fischer (Clayton, WI); son, Jeremy Klysen and his wife, Theresa (Eden Prairie, MN) and grandchildren Emily Klysen, Clayton Fischer, Anna Klysen, Sophie Klysen, and Oden Fischer. She also has four surviving Klysen siblings-in-law (Gary, Darlene, Rick, and Denise) and a nephew and niece (Shawn and Brandi).