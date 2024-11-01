Michael Jerry Hinton

Michael Jerry Hinton, 69, of The Villages passed away on October 27, 2024.

Mike was born on April 18, 1955 in Clarion, Iowa and is preceded in death by his loving parents Richard Jerry and Jeannine Hinton, brother Merle & sister-in-law Janelle.

Mike leaves behind his wife Elaine, daughter Catie, son Skyler (Cecilia) and granddaughters Graceyn and Rhyan, son Kole and grandson August.

In 1973 Mike graduated from Clarion High School Clarion, Iowa where he was involved in multiple sports. He went on to work in law enforcement in Goldfield and Hampton Iowa. After working as a police officer for several years he then became an insurance salesman and manager in the insurance industry for over 20 years. He most recently retired from the University of Missouri Health Care System as a Security Officer in 2018.

Mike was an avid sports fan, loving the Iowa Hawkeyes, Kansas City Chiefs, and Pittsburgh Steelers. He spent his leisure time fishing & boating on Lake Okoboji.

Mike and Elaine moved to The Villages in 2021 where he was an active member of the Dart Baseball group.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on December 24, here in the villages with details TBD.