Server at restaurant in The Villages arrested after traffic stop

A server at a restaurant in The Villages was arrested after a traffic stop.

Javier Mendez Hernandez, 35, of Belleview, was driving a gray 2014 Honda passenger car at 3:35 p.m. Thursday when he failed to come to a complete stop at a stop sign at County Road 101 and County Road 104, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, Hernandez, who works as a server at Tequila Cantina Mexican restaurant at Southern Trace Plaza, presented a deputy with a Mexican identification card and admitted he does not have a driver’s license. The deputy confirmed that Hernandez does not have a driver’s license in the United States or Mexico.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $500 bond.