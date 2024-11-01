Suspect ends up in hospital in The Villages while passenger taken to jail

A suspect ended up at UF Health-Spanish Plaines Hospital while his passenger was taken into custody and taken to jail.

Steven Wayne Carr, 59, of Summerfield, was riding as a passenger in a green Hyundai SUV shortly before 10 a.m. Monday as the vehicle was traveling on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Eagles Nest Road, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. An officer noticed that Carr was not wearing a seatbelt.

During a traffic stop, an officer noted that the driver and Carr seemed to “exhibit signs of nervous behavior.”

A K-9 unit arrived on the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle indicating the likely presence of drugs. Fentanyl and drug paraphernalia were found in the SUV.

The driver indicated he was “suffering a medical emergency.” He was transported by ambulance to the hospital in The Villages. The report indicated a warrant will be prepared for his arrest.

Carr was taken into custody on charges of possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail.