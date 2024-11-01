85 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, November 1, 2024
type here...

Suspect ends up in hospital in The Villages while passenger taken to jail

By Staff Report
Comments
Steven Carr
Steven Carr

A suspect ended up at UF Health-Spanish Plaines Hospital while his passenger was taken into custody and taken to jail.

Steven Wayne Carr, 59, of Summerfield, was riding as a passenger in a green Hyundai SUV shortly before 10 a.m. Monday as the vehicle was traveling on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Eagles Nest Road, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. An officer noticed that Carr was not wearing a seatbelt.

During a traffic stop, an officer noted that the driver and Carr seemed to “exhibit signs of nervous behavior.”

A K-9 unit arrived on the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle indicating the likely presence of drugs. Fentanyl and drug paraphernalia were found in the SUV.

The driver indicated he was “suffering a medical emergency.” He was transported by ambulance to the hospital in The Villages. The report indicated a warrant will be prepared for his arrest.

Carr was taken into custody on charges of possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

False moral equivalency

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident weighs in on the conflict in Israel. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Heed warnings of climate science

A reader from Milwaukee, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that we would be wise to heed the warnings of climate science.

Sleazy political ad depicts Rick Scott as python

A Village of La Reynalda resident is appalled at a sleazy political ad that depicts U.S. Sen. Rick Scott as a python.

Komrade Kamala pulls out the Hitler comparison

A reader scolds letter writer Thomas Bacher and mocks “Komrade Kamala” and her Hitler comparison.

What don’t we need in a president?

What don't we need in a president? A Village of El Cortez resident has prepared a list. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos