Villager overjoyed after getting her third hole-in-one

Villager Denise Parker was thrilled after getting her third hole-in-one.
She scored the lucky ace at Hole #4 at the Longleaf Executive Golf Course.
If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com
Villager Denise Parker was thrilled after getting her third hole-in-one.
She scored the lucky ace at Hole #4 at the Longleaf Executive Golf Course.
If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.