The Villages
Friday, November 1, 2024
Villager overjoyed after getting her third hole-in-one

By Staff Report
Villager Denise Parker was thrilled after getting her third hole-in-one.

Denise Parker was thrilled after getting her third hole-in-one.

She scored the lucky ace at Hole #4 at the Longleaf Executive Golf Course.

