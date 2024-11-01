Well-known performer to serve as interim director of The Villages Pops Chorus

Lee Mueller is a major musical performer on local stages and now he’s trying out another role: Interim Music Director of The Villages Pops Chorus.

Mueller will serve as Interim Music Director, replacing retiring Founding Director, Bill Davis. The group has about 150 members.

“I’m excited,” Mueller said Thursday. “My main goal is to keep the choir whole, and maintain its close, family atmosphere. We also want to maintain the high standards of Bill Davis. It’s hard to follow Bill –he has done so much good work.”

Davis and his wife Sue, founded the Pops Chorus a decade ago. They helped the Chorus raise nearly $300,000 for charity in that time.

“The music is important but helping others with charity is really important,” Mueller said.

Bill and Sue Davis will be moving to Charlotte N.C. after the first of the year. His final Pops Chorus program will be Dec. 9 in the North Lake Presbyterian Church.

Mueller asked for the title of Interim Director, and will have a trial run leading the Pops Chorus.

“I was hesitant at first taking this on, because Bill and Sue have done so much and did everything,” Mueller said. He added that the duties and off-stage demands have been shared by others in the group.

“I want to give myself time to see how I (relate) to the members of the Chorus and how they feel about me,” Mueller said. “They need time to get to know me and I will get to know them.”

Mueller will direct the Pops Chorus Spring 2025 concert “Another Openin’ Another Show”, scheduled for March 31.

“We want to keep things light; have lots of fun and create quality music,” Mueller said.

Mueller has been active in Villages musicals over the past few years, including a memorable lead role in “The Sound of Music” in 2022.

He will star in the Villages Musical Theater production of “Hello Dolly,” in March. He has performed with the Florida Lakes Symphony Orchestra, Opera Orlando and the Opera Company Of Philadelphia.

He also sang with the Villages Voices Chorus and The Villages Mens Chorus.

Mueller studied Music Performance – including vocal/choral conducting — at Bowling Green State University (Ohio). He did graduate work in Music Performance and vocal/choral conducting at Bloomsburg State College (Pa).

Now, the Villages Pops Chorus is preparing for its next chapter and first without Bill Davis.

“I didn’t really know Bill; but after meeting with him and getting to know him –he’s just a wonderful guy,” Mueller said, adding that he’s ready to continue Davis’ work on an interim basis.

“We’re going to try this out,” Mueller said, “and I’m excited to see how it goes.”