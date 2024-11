Thousands of feminists will converge on Washington, D.C., and across the nation Saturday. Nov. 2, right before Election Day. An event in The Villages is aimed at showing solidarity with women across the nation.

Local woman will gather at 11 a.m. at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square for a program, then march on the sidewalks around surrounding streets.

It is being billed as a non-partisan event with a focus on women’s rights. No campaigning for candidates will be allowed.