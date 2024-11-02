85-year-old suffers head injury when golf cart hit by bartender’s Camaro

An 85-year-old suffered a head injury when her golf cart was knocked over by a car driven by a bartender at Del Webb Spruce Creek.

Judith Comparin was driving her golf cart in the 55+ community in Summerfield at 10:27 a.m. Monday when she was hit by a Chevrolet Camaro at the intersection of SE 130th Loop and Del Webb Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The golf cart was knocked onto its left side. Comparin “was ejected and sustained an open head injury.” She was transported to a local hospital and is expected to recover.

The driver of the Camaro was identified as 46-year-old Christina Gail Riley of Ocklawaha, who works as a bartender at Spruce Creek. She was “abnormally energetic, excited and talkative.” She said she had been driving to work when her car hit the golf cart.

She became “argumentative” when the FHP trooper asked her to participate in field sobriety exercises. Her poor performance led the trooper to believe that Riley had been driving while impaired.

She provided a breath sample that did not show the presence of alcohol. Riley admitted she had smoked methamphetamine and marijuana the previous day. She voluntarily provided a urine sample.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Marion County Jail. She was released after posting $2,500 bond.

In 2011, Riley was arrested on a charge of possession of hydrocodone.