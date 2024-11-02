77.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, November 2, 2024
type here...

Speeding driver taken into custody at gunpoint at his apartment

By Staff Report
Comments
Jacob Ortiz
Jacob Ortiz

A speeding driver who refused to stop for police was taken into custody at gunpoint at his apartment.

Jacob Ortiz, 27, was driving a black Hyundai shortly before 11 p.nm. Tuesday when he was caught on radar traveling at 75 miles per hour in a 50 mph zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. An officer activated his lights and siren, but Ortiz continued driving until he reached the Spring Lake Cove Apartments, where he resides.

The officer used his squad car to block Ortiz’s vehicle after he parked his car. Ortiz got out of the car and walked toward his apartment, even though the officer still has his lights and siren activated. The officer drew his weapon and ordered Ortiz to return to his vehicle. He complied and was placed in handcuffs.

The officer asked Ortiz if had anything illegal in his vehicle.

“If I tell you are you going to arrest me?” he asked.

Ortiz admitted he had a small bag of cocaine in his wallet. The officer retrieved Ortiz’s wallet and tested the substance, verifying it was cocaine.

Ortiz was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine and refusal to obey a police officer. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $3,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Ballots are secret – even from spouses!

A Village of Dunedin resident wants to remind voters that their ballots are secret - even from their spouses.

MAGA snowflakes are becoming more fragile by the day

A Village of Palo Alto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, fears the MAGA snowflakes are becoming more fragile by the day.

Is the election rigged?

A Village of De La Vista West resident is suspicious of some of the vote-counting methods in toss-up states. Read his Letter to the Editor.

False moral equivalency

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident weighs in on the conflict in Israel. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Heed warnings of climate science

A reader from Milwaukee, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that we would be wise to heed the warnings of climate science.

Photos