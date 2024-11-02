Speeding driver taken into custody at gunpoint at his apartment

A speeding driver who refused to stop for police was taken into custody at gunpoint at his apartment.

Jacob Ortiz, 27, was driving a black Hyundai shortly before 11 p.nm. Tuesday when he was caught on radar traveling at 75 miles per hour in a 50 mph zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. An officer activated his lights and siren, but Ortiz continued driving until he reached the Spring Lake Cove Apartments, where he resides.

The officer used his squad car to block Ortiz’s vehicle after he parked his car. Ortiz got out of the car and walked toward his apartment, even though the officer still has his lights and siren activated. The officer drew his weapon and ordered Ortiz to return to his vehicle. He complied and was placed in handcuffs.

The officer asked Ortiz if had anything illegal in his vehicle.

“If I tell you are you going to arrest me?” he asked.

Ortiz admitted he had a small bag of cocaine in his wallet. The officer retrieved Ortiz’s wallet and tested the substance, verifying it was cocaine.

Ortiz was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine and refusal to obey a police officer. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $3,000 bond.