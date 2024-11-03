78.6 F
The Villages
Sunday, November 3, 2024
Artists will be displaying their work at Lake Sumter Landing

By Staff Report
“Art Round the Square,” the next art around the square event by the Visual Arts Association will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10 Lake Sumter Landing Market Square.

Artists from the VAA will be exhibiting unique, one of a kind, two and three dimensional pieces for sale. It’s a wonderful way to enhance your home or put a smile on someone’s face when gifted.

”Come out for a stroll and support your local talented artists,” said Jo Magram of the VAA.

For more information, call Magram at (845) 807-7489. 

