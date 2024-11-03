Artists will be displaying their work at Lake Sumter Landing

“Art Round the Square,” the next art around the square event by the Visual Arts Association will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10 Lake Sumter Landing Market Square.

Artists from the VAA will be exhibiting unique, one of a kind, two and three dimensional pieces for sale. It’s a wonderful way to enhance your home or put a smile on someone’s face when gifted.

”Come out for a stroll and support your local talented artists,” said Jo Magram of the VAA.

For more information, call Magram at (845) 807-7489.