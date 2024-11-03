Bertram Charles Tucker

Bertram CharlesTucker, 83, of The Villages, FL, formerly from Syracuse, peacefully passed away at Cornerstone Hospice on October 24.

He was a 1959 graduate of North Highschool and retired from National Grid. Charlie loved painting and making figures such as butterflies and holiday ornaments. He was an avid softball player, bowler and golfer. Charlie was a former member and ranger of Arrowhead Golf Couse and Pastime Athletic Club. He was a communicant of St. Timothy Catholic Church, The Villages, FL.

Charlie was predeceased by his parents, Bertram and Doris Tucker and his sister, Lucille Haynes. Survivors include the love of his life Alice Meier Tucker; his two daughters, Lynn (Jeff) Hamilton of Brewerton, NY, and Kim (Stacy) Tucker of Suwenee, GA; his sister-in-law, Carol Gallant of Maine; his grandson, Ian Hamilton of Brewerton, NY and several nieces and nephews.